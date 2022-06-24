Workers in the U.S. are experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years.
The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but about 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
Many of the unique current conditions in the labor market have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor force participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels. Certain industries, like retail and hospitality, have been especially challenged by COVID outbreaks, and these fields have been among those struggling most to fill vacancies as workers seek better pay and working conditions.
But even outside of the current environment, the U.S. economy has been seeing major shifts in the working population and the types of positions in demand, now and in the future.
One of the most significant forces reshaping the U.S. labor market is the aging of the population. As the baby boomer generation has aged, the share of older workers has increased steadily over time. The number of workers aged 55 and older more than doubled from 18.7 million in 2000 to 37.9 million in 2020, with an additional 4.7 million projected by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rapid growth in the population of older workers has occurred even as the working population below age 55 has remained relatively flat over the last two decades.
The types of positions employers will be hiring also are likely to change in the years ahead. Some fields will see significant growth primarily due to COVID-19 recovery, including jobs in personal care, food service and the arts and education that were lost during the pandemic. But positions in health care, computer and math jobs, social services and the legal field are all expected to see growth independently of a pandemic bounce-back, according to BLS employment projections.
A freelance information security analyst, St. Joseph native Ron Hinkle’s job ranks at No. 8 for in-demand jobs in the U.S. He said he got into the profession about 20 years ago and still sees constant demand for it.
“I was told (security analyst jobs) were kind of the wave of the future back then, and that’s proven to be true. As the world goes more digital, companies are prone to breaches and hacks. When they need another set of eyes on the problem, they call me,” he said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections, information security analysts will see a total change of employment of 47,100 workers, a 33.3% increase, with a median annual wage of $102,600.
Other permanent shifts in society and the economy are likely to affect the types of jobs that will be in greatest demand in the future. The transition to green energy sources like wind and solar has created a new market for workers to install and service equipment, and with major new federal investments in green energy passed last year, the field may only grow. The aforementioned aging of the baby boomer generation will create a lasting need for a variety of health professionals to care for them in old age. And as more employers rely on technology and data, professionals in fields like information security, statistics and data science will be critical for the economy. These fields are all expected to be among the most in-demand jobs in the U.S. for the next decade.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To determine the most in-demand jobs in the U.S., researchers at Filterbuy ordered occupations by the projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030. In the event of a tie, the job with the higher projected percentage change in employment from 2020 to 2030 was ranked higher. To improve relevance, only the top 30 occupations with the greatest percentage change in employment that were not subject to large pandemic-related employment changes were included.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed
to this report
