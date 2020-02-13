St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody has been selected as the next executive director of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.
According to ECUA Board Chair Lois Benson, Woody was unanimously voted on to be hired by all five members of the board after a nationwide search for a candidate, which began last summer.
"We believe he's a good fit," Benson said. "I truly believe that Pensacola's gain is (St. Joseph's) loss."
She said Woody became involved in the process sometime last fall, and he was chosen after the first round of deliberations by the board over multiple candidates.
The ECUA is a publicly owned utility which provides water and sewer to the majority of Escambia County, Florida.
The board is in the process of negotiating terms of an employment contract with Woody, but Benson said she expects him to begin his duties as executive director around May 1 of this year.
The position has an annual salary range of $160,000 to $225,000.