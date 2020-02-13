St. Joseph City Manager Bruce Woody has been selected as the next executive director of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.
According to ECUA Board Chair Lois Benson, Woody was unanimously voted on to be hired by all five members of the board after a nationwide search for a candidate, which began last summer.
"We believe he's a good fit," Benson said. "I truly believe that Pensacola's gain is (St. Joseph's) loss."
She said Woody became involved in the process sometime last fall, and he was chosen after the first round of deliberations by the board over multiple candidates.
Woody did not respond to requests for interviews Thursday, but St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said it is not yet a guarantee that Woody will be leaving the city.
"He's been given the offer, but they're still negotiating," McMurray said. "So, nothing is final yet. If and when that is finalized he will give the council a letter stating his ending date here."
McMurray said he has called for a closed work session next week to discuss the matter and to talk about the possibility of choosing an interim city manager.
He said the hiring process for a new city manager would be made public, if Woody were to leave, and forums would be held so that the public could meet the candidates.
Woody has been the St. Joseph city manager since 2011 and previously served as the director of public works and the assistant director of public works here.
The ECUA is a publicly owned utility which provides water and sewer to the majority of Escambia County, Florida.
Benson said the ECUA board is in the process of negotiating terms of an employment contract with Woody, but she said she expects him to begin his duties as executive director around May 1 of this year.