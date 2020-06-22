Pavement repairs will close Woodbine Road north of Frederick Boulevard later this week.
Crews from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close Woodbine on the north side of Frederick at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 25. The road will remain closed until approximately 7 p.m. that same day.
During the closure, the Woodbine entrances to Reed Chevrolet, Hazel’s Coffee Company and Speedy’s Gas & Convenience may be impacted. Customers should utilize the Frederick Boulevard entrances to these businesses. The westbound driving lane of Frederick may also be impacted at Woodbine throughout the pavement repair project, which is expected to only take one day to complete.
The pavement repairs are part of a project which includes resurfacing a portion of Frederick Boulevard from the Belt Highway to Interstate 29. That resurfacing is planned for later this construction season.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.