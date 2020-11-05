A local shelter for women is planning a special event to raise awareness of vulnerable individuals in the community.
Sisters of Solace began a homeless shelter for women in March. While the original plan was to allow people to stay only a few months, now they allow their six guests the ability to stay for a year, according to Executive Director Stacy Kerns.
“I will tell you that 100% of the women who come through our door have a story of finding themselves vulnerable and then being the victims of abuse or exploitation,” Kerns said. “That's a very real thing here in our community.”
The SOS House plans to to educate the community about the issues these women face during its annual Sleep Out St. Joe event, which will be held Friday, Nov. 13, in the Ashland United Methodist Church parking lot.
Christine McDonald will be a special guest at the event. She was homeless in Kansas City for 20 years, and during that time she was a prostitute who also struggled with drug addiction. McDonald will talk about how she turned her life around and now helps the community fight against human trafficking.
Christi Miller works with the SOS House and helps identify human trafficking. She’s the president of Break the Chains, which works closely with the St. Joseph Police Department.
“Human trafficking is force, fraud or coercion, and it's done locally in small towns and large towns,” Miller said. “My motto is, local people solve local problems, so if you don't have local people doing the work, then you can't solve the problem.”
While not necessarily victims of human trafficking, each person staying at the shelter may be working on multiple issues that are unique to her, Kerns said. Those could include substance abuse, health problems and detaching from toxic relationships, she said.
Go to sosstjoe.org to find out more about the Sisters of Solace and Sleep Out St. Joe.