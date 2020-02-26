The YWCA is accepting nominations for its 19th annual YWCA Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon to be held on Thursday, June 18, at the Civic Arena.
At last year’s luncheon, more than 1,000 guests were in attendance, as 46 outstanding women and employers were recognized.
Nomination forms for the 2020 awards are now online at ywcasj.org/ or can be requested by calling 816-232-4481 or emailing woe@ywcasj.org. Nominations are due no later than Sunday, March 15. Nominations may be brought to the YWCA office, mailed, e-mailed or faxed to 816-232-4494 by that date.
There are several categories to nominate a woman in, including workplace, leadership, volunteerism and emerging leader. Businesses also may be nominated as an employer of excellence, and there is a new category, entrepreneur of excellence. Future Leader nominations are currently being solicited from area high school counselors.
From the nominations submitted, one woman in each category will be chosen as the 2020 award recipient. The award recipients will be chosen by a group of community members with diverse backgrounds. Nominee names will be concealed from these judges to help ensure impartiality in the selection process.
All nominees will be recognized at a nominee reception on Wednesday, May 13, at the YWCA and then again at the Awards Luncheon on June 18.
This year’s luncheon keynote speaker will be Sara Beth Myers. Myers is from St. Joseph and obtained her undergrad at Duke, her master’s at Yale and later went to law school at Vanderbilt. She is currently an assistant United States attorney and the founder and chairman of the board of AWAKE: Advocates for Women’s and Kids’ Equality.
This year’s luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. Tables of 10 will be available for $400, and individual reservations are $40. Reservations are due no later than Sunday, June 7.