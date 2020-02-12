A couple from Maysville, Missouri, has been charged after allegedly locking a child on the autism spectrum in a cage-like structure.
According to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Katrina and Debra England were arrested after deputies responded to allegations of abuse and neglect. At their home, deputies report they found animal feces and cigarette butts covering the floor, cockroaches throughout the residence and trash on the front porch.
The deputies also reported that in the child's bedroom, a bunk bed was fashioned with two-by-fours to create a cage-like structure to keep the child from escaping. According to the statement, the two women admitted to locking the child in the area for 12 hours at a time with only a sleeping bag.
The child was taken into protective custody, while the two women were taken to the local jail. Both women have been charged with abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.