A crash in Holt County injured two people early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tamela Rexilius, 21, was seriously injured in a crash. The driver of the vehicle, Devon Lange, 17, was moderately injured.
The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. Monday on Northbound I-29 just 1 mile south of Mound City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lange's vehicle traveled off the roadway, then overcorrected causing it to skid out of control.
The vehicle slid off the road then overturned and struck a fence.
The pair were both taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.