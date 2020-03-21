A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash late Friday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Brandy Wilfong, 40, was driving eastbound in U.S. Highway 36, just 1/4 of a mile west of Chillicothe.
The Patrol reports that Wilfong attempted to avoid another vehicle that was traveling at a slow rate of speed. Wilfong struck three cguard rails and moved across the roadway and center line several times.
Chilicothe EMS transported Wilfong to Hedrick Medical Center. She was the she was then transported to St. Luke's Hospital via air ambulance.