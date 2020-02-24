A St. Joseph woman who claims she shot and killed her husband in self defense was sentenced to more than two decades in prison on Monday.
In December, a Buchanan County jury found Angela Mason guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in relation to her husband's death in 2017. Mason had claimed throughout the trial that she suffered from battered spouse syndrome and had stayed with her violent husband in part because they both had struggled with their gender identity.
At the sentencing, Mason and her lawyer, Bert Godding, maintained the story that the woman was a victim who had been trying to save her life the night of March 3, 2017.
Godding argued that the jury had in part believed that Mason was defending herself since it did not convict her of the original charge of second-degree murder. He added that though the jury had recommended Mason receive 10 years for the charge of armed criminal action and 13 years for the charge of voluntary manslaughter, he did not believe it intended for the sentences to run consecutively.
"The jury did not believe this was a case of murder," Godding pointed out to the court. "They believed this was a case of manslaughter."
Godding went on to ask that Mason receive 10 years instead of 13 for the manslaughter charge.
Prosecutor Ron Holliday disagreed with this notion, saying the jury had believed the testimony of Mason's son, Shawn Robertson, who told the court his mother had confessed to killing her husband to avoid getting into trouble for bringing drugs into the prison where she worked.
Holliday said he believed Mason should get the full 23 years and serve her recommended sentences consecutively for taking away a father and grandfather from Jeffrey Mason's loved ones, who sat in the room.
Jeffrey Mason's son, Ryan Mason, told the judge that he had just started to mend a relationship with his father when he was killed.
"We didn't get to say goodbye," the man said. "None of us ever saw eye-to-eye with my father, but at the end of the day, if we'd been able to say goodbye to him, it would have made all the difference in the world."
Before Judge Patrick Robb delivered his final decision, Mason herself spoke, telling the court she was sorry for her actions and had decided not to file an appeal for a new trial.
"I pulled the trigger. I shot and killed my husband," Mason said. "I accept full responsibility for that."
Mason finished her statement by asking Robb to allow her to serve the sentences concurrently, because she did not believe she would live another 20 years.
The judge ultimately chose to ignore her plea, giving Mason the full 23 years in prison.