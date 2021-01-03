Nancy Gillespie has always taken great pride in the things she can make with her hands.
She started selling her crafts at the Rusty Chandelier in St. Joseph in 2009 and to this day, even at 73 years old, she works just as tirelessly as she did when she started.
Gillespie is a retired teacher, counselor, high school principal, superintendent and adjunct college professor, and of course her woodworking background just so happens to be self-taught.
The story of how she recently stumbled upon the business of crafting charcuterie boards is unusual. The first one she worked on sat in her garage unfinished for two months. One of her daughters went to Branson, and upon her return suggested Gillespie start making them as they seemed to be selling well.
“I said, ‘Well, believe it or not, I’ve had one cut out in the garage for two months and I’ve done nothing with it,’” Gillespie said. “So, I finished it and I took it up to Rusty and sold right away.”
Having COPD, it’s not totally advised that Gillespie do woodcrafting. But when she saw how popular the boards were and knowing making them would further her passion for the hobby, she said she had to jump on the idea. Gillespie wears a mask all the time while she works to avoid the sawdust.
“I can only stand the garage being closed up for maybe two hours at a time and then I have to take a break. It’s a hindrance, but everybody helps me,” Gillespie said.
The sawmill owners, workers, friends and Rusty Chandelier all are important in helping Gillespie keep her crafting going. Mary McPhee has spent much time around Gillespie during her two years as the general manager of the Rusty Chandelier. She said she admires Gillespie's dedication to her work, but mostly the person she is.
“She’s just a wonderful person. It’s always a pleasure to visit with her when she comes in,” McPhee said. “She’s one of our great dealers.”
Gillespie said her inventory of charcuterie boards is short at the moment, but once the weather permits for her to work, she plans to make more for her customers.