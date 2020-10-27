On the corner of Colorado and Miami streets sits a house that doesn’t only light up the neighborhood during the holidays, but creates the perfect spooky corner complete with scary sounds, moving decorations and some surprises you’ll just have to see for yourself.
Linda Eslinger is the woman behind the magical yard, has yard decorations, lights and sounds to put out for every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and even Valentine’s seasons.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. It takes me, to set all of it up, it takes about eight and a half hours,” Eslinger said.
She said each year they try to add to the decorations they have to keep it exciting. It has brought people back for so long, she said people who used to come as children are now coming with their children.
“I have people that come back for trick-or-treating and drive by that done it when they were kids and now they’re bringing their kids and grandkids so it’s kind of cool,” Eslinger said.
She had to dedicate an entire room in the house to her holiday decorations, but admits Halloween is the favorite.
When trick-or-treaters come Halloween night, Eslinger and her husband have an extra scary surprise for visitors. Her husband is able to reach through the mailbox as people approach, unexpectedly. She said it never fails even when people know it’s coming, and has even worked on their mail carrier.
“They said it still scares them even though they know it’s coming,” Eslinger said.