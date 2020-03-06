A nurse's aide has been charged for allegedly stealing pain relief patches from hospice-care patients.
Taylor Pratt was working at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri, in February when several Fentanyl patches went missing from patients. The patches were used to release a pain reliever slowly to make the patient comfortable during their stay.
An investigation by the nursing home lead to drug testing of all employees, and according to a report by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Pratt allegedly attempted to use another employee's urine to pass the test. The test was invalid, so another urine test was given to Pratt with closer monitoring.
Pratt allegedly told the administrator that her test would would come back positive for Oxycodone, Xanax and Norco, which she had bought off the streets.The administrator reported that she had confronted Pratt about the missing patches, and the woman broke down and said she had eaten four of them and taken the other home.
Pratt was admitted to a recovery center in Kansas City, according to the report. She has been charged with five counts of stealing a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, forgery and elderly abuse.
A bond of $25,000 has been issued to Pratt, with special conditions to be supervised and use a drug patch.