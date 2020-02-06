A woman from Holt, Missouri, has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence and injuring several people as a result.
Aspin Covey was transported to North Kansas City Hospital on Dec. 26 after her 2011 Toyota Camry crossed the center line on Route PP in Clinton County and struck a 2019 Ford Escape.
In the vehicle with Covey were 20-year-old Zachary Covey and a 1-year-old female who was not properly restrained, according to the crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. All three occupants of the Camry were seriously injured and transported to a hospital.
The driver and only occupant of the Escape, Shelia McCaslin, also was injured seriously and taken to Liberty Hospital.
No one was arrested at the time of the accident, according to court documents, but Zachary Covey allegedly told investigators Aspin Covey had taken an unknown drug a few minutes before the crash.
Aspin Covey has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault, failure to drive on the right side of the road, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.