A Marshfield, Missouri, woman has been charged in Caldwell County after a now-adult man came forward and accused her of having sexual relations with him when he was a minor.
Erica Mitchell has been charged with second-degree statutory rape after a man who used to babysit for her came forward and accused her of having sex with him. The man said that between December of 2017 and March of 2018, Mitchell had sex with him several times at her home.
Mitchell has been issued a warrant and a $10,000 cash-only bond.