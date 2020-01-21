A St. Joseph woman has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in her car.
Tara Nunez has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child following a crash on Jan. 16.
According to court documents, Nunez was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when the crash occurred, and officers found a 3-year-old in the vehicle with her. The child was not injured, according to the report.
Nunez is being held on a $5,000 hybrid bond. If she makes bond, she is not to have any drugs or alcohol, must submit to testing and is not to drive unless properly licensed and insured.