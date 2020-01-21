TARA NUNEZ

A St. Joseph woman has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence with a child in her car.

Tara Nunez has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child following a crash on Jan. 16.

According to court documents, Nunez was driving under the influence of a controlled substance when the crash occurred, and officers found a 3-year-old in the vehicle with her. The child was not injured, according to the report.

Nunez is being held on a $5,000 hybrid bond. If she makes bond, she is not to have any drugs or alcohol, must submit to testing and is not to drive unless properly licensed and insured.

Jessika Eidson can be reached at jessika.eidson@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NPNowEidson