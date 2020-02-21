A Cameron, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection to a child pornography case after deputies searched her phone.
According to a probable statement, Clinton County sheriff's deputies visited the residence of Leda Powell and Anthony Gross. Upon searching the home, a cellphone was found that investigators believe belonged to Powell.
A forensic search of the device uncovered five images of child pornography, according to the report, with a male and female minor being depicted. The children were allegedly as young as 9 years old.
Powell has been charged with possession of child pornography. Clinton County sheriff's officials currently are searching for Powell.
Gross has also been charged in relation to child pornography.