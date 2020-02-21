Placeholder Court gavel
Buy Now

A Cameron, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection to a child pornography case after deputies searched her phone.

According to a probable statement, Clinton County sheriff's deputies visited the residence of Leda Powell and Anthony Gross. Upon searching the home, a cellphone was found that investigators believe belonged to Powell.

A forensic search of the device uncovered five images of child pornography, according to the report, with a male and female minor being depicted. The children were allegedly as young as 9 years old.

Powell has been charged with possession of child pornography. Clinton County sheriff's officials currently are searching for Powell.

Gross has also been charged in relation to child pornography.

Jessika Eidson can be reached at jessika.eidson@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NPNowEidson