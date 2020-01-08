A woman is in custody after a hit and run crash early Wednesday morning.
At 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Ashland Avenue on a report of a car crash. There, officers found a pick-up had been struck by a passenger vehicle. A witness said the passenger vehicle fled the scene with extensive damage, including leaking fluids.
An officer followed the fluid leak to the 2900 block of Frederick Avenue. The officer located the vehicle, which was on fire due to the crash damage.
The woman, who is believed to have been the driver, was arrested.