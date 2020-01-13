A Cameron, Missouri, woman is suing Mosaic Life Care and several physicians for allegedly failing to catch a spinal fracture that nearly left her unable to walk.
Sandra Fry went to the emergency room at Mosaic Life Care on Feb. 7, 2018, complaining of pain in her lower ribs and weakness that had been occurring for two weeks.
During her three-week stay, she went through several X-rays, which she claims doctors continuously read wrong, not spotting a fracture that had been compressing on her spinal cord.
Fry ultimately underwent surgery when she began losing the ability to move the lower half of her body. She was transferred to several other hospitals and rehab facilities to deal with the repercussions of her injury.
Fry is suing the Radiology Specialists of St. Joseph, Mosaic Life Care and several nurses and doctors who cared for her during her stay.
Mosaic Life Care's policy does not allow for comments on ongoing legal matters.