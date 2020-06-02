Buchanan County voters have sent a longtime teacher and a career local industrialist to the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, election results showed on Tuesday evening.

Lori Witham, who taught for several decades, including in part for the school district, attained 3,295 votes, or 29.18%, comfortably securing first place and one of two on the board. Rick Gilmore, who has worked in construction, business and other trades, received 2,593 votes or 22.96%, to qualify for the second seat. Both seats will grant three-year terms in place of Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman, who are the last board members to serve six-year terms and who both opted not to run for reelection.

"This has been a very long haul," Witham said. "An unexpected and certainly unplanned extension to this campaigning period. At this point, I'm just ready to get to work. I thank voters for having their faith in my abilities to look out for the district and safeguard taxpayer dollars. We've got a difficult few years ahead ... There is much work to be done and it's time to get to work."

Turnout proved to be better than expected amid the COVID-19 pandemic and regional civil unrest. Just under 7,000 ballots were cast out of a little under 51,300 registered voters, about 13.6%.

"There's going to be a learning curve there," Gilmore said. "All of the other board members will be far ahead of me as far as this coming school year. I'm glad to have the campaign over. I enjoyed the campaign. There was a good field of candidates to choose from. All qualified people. I respect all of them for wanting to serve on the school board, like I did."

Over the course of the evening, Witham took an early lead, along with Michelle Traster. By the time 12 of 24 total precincts had reported, however, Gilmore had displaced Traster in the second-place slot and comfortably remained there while the counting concluded. Unofficial complete tallies were posted to the Buchanan County elections website by 8:15 p.m. The two victorious candidates are set to be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

In other news:

A proposed 69 cent-per-$100-vaulation increase in property school tax for Savannah R-3 school district voters, which would have raised the total school tax to $4.34-per-$100-valuation, appears to have failed. According to unofficial results from the Andrew County County Clerk's office, "no" votes outnumbered "yes" votes 984 to 709. The no votes formed a 58.12% majority.

Given the option to choose three names among a field of four candidates, Andrew County voters favored Stancy Bond the most for the Savannah R-3 board of education. Bond attained 1,150 votes, or just over 27.5%. Nathaniel "Than" Wagers placed second with 1,080 votes, or just over 25.8%. Esther Dyann Duncan edged out Brennan William Lehman for the third-place slot; Duncan received just under 23% of the vote.

A proposed $10 million bond issue for the Cameron R-1 school district appears to have passed, with 216 "yes" votes against 103 "no" votes in DeKalb County, with similar results reported in the three peripheral counties that contain smaller numbers of Cameron R-1 constituents. The district has said that this bond issue will not change the debt service rate that affects its governing body, and is required for a variety of infrastructure upgrades. The Yes votes formed a 67.1 percent majority in DeKalb County.

