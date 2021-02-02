Three prominent members of the community will have pies thrown in their faces at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Downtown branch of the St. Joseph Public Library.
The event is to celebrate the 1,655 books that were read through the “Books Like Us: Winter Reading Challenge,” which took place the month of January.
Those taking a pie to the face include Downtown Library Manager Jen Wildhagen, who is requesting whipped cream, and Mayor Bill McMurray, who wants to be hit with a banana cream dessert.
“From what I've heard, there were some students at Pershing (Elementary) especially that couldn't wait to see me get pied,” Wildhagen said. “I don't know if maybe they were some of my storytime kids back when I was a children's librarian.”
The third person to be pied this Thursday will be Library Director Mary Beth Revels.
“If I'm going to get pied, I want to have some good flavor, so I'm going to go with lemon cream,” Revels said. "We all know 2020 and 2021 have not been the best years, and people just want something fun to look forward to.”
The challenge began with Wildhagen asking people in the community to read 500 books in January, but that quickly proved to be too low of a bar. Next McMurray signed on for 1,000 books. In the final weekend of January, St. Joseph readers surpassed 1,500 books, ensuring Revels also would get a pie in the face.
“First of all, congratulations to everybody who did all that reading,” McMurray said. “If I was part of that motivation, I'm pleased and honored that I could be.”
Crystal Stuck, community services and promotions coordinator at the St. Joseph Public Library, spoke on behalf of the committee that organized the event.
“January is one of the coldest, bleak months of the year,” Stuck said. “And then you throw COVID on top of that, and so we just thought it was a good way to keep the public interested in the library – keep our name out there, encourage people to reserve books (and) come pick them up curbside.”
The library is encouraging community members to engage with the library and to use their time spent social distancing productively.
“We're really looking forward to that day, again when we can open our doors back up, Wildhagen said. “Don't stop reading just because the challenge is over. If you need to throw pies at your family members, go ahead and do that.”