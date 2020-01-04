A new flood season inches closer and it still doesn’t seem like Missouri has made it out of the waters of 2019.
In some areas, water remains sitting, which leaves the land trying to still recover. This makes it tough for some people to be able to prepare for another round of high waters that look to be coming as this year goes on.
“With the conditions with the breaches in the levees that Buchanan County has there is the very real possibility that there will be additional high waters, flooding if you want to call it,” Ron Hook, the Western District Commissioner of Buchanan County, said.
One of the ways people can be prepared is to insure their homes and businesses, whether by private or public insurance.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Flood Insurance Program paid more that $68.7 million in claims in 2019 to Missouri policyholders for damage. That insurance only needs to have been purchased 30 days prior to flood damage for claims to be made.
FEMA said in a press release that 25 percent of those flood insurance claims came from areas not considered at high risk for flooding.
“The message is simple: anywhere it can rain, it can flood. Just because you don’t live near the Missouri or Mississippi river doesn’t mean your home can’t be flooded,” Caty Eisterhold, a public information officer for SEMA in Missouri said. “It is a good idea to consider purchasing flood insurance and investing in that now.”
Driving on Highway 59, people can see standing bodies of water out in crop fields and land. More up to the north in St. Joseph, there are homes directly along the Missouri River that left their homeowners displaced for months.
“I think if you live in these areas where there are breaches in the levees and you were effected last year, my guess would be that it would be a good time to get flood insurance on the property that you have,” Hook said.