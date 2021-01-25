To have a closing announced, send an email to closings@newspressnow.com
- The St. Joseph School District canceled in-person classes for Monday, Jan. 25, due to inclement weather. This includes Hillyard Technical Center, Webster's Adult Education classes, preschool, and all evening activities. SJSD employees, should refer to the district’s inclement weather policy, Scenario A, regarding work for Monday.
- Classes at St. Joseph Christian School will be canceled on Monday, January 25, 2021 due to inclement weather. All activities and virtual learning will be postponed.
- St. Joseph Beauty University is closed Monday, Jan. 25
- Second Harvest's mobile distributions scheduled for Monday, January 25th in Effingham, KS and Reserve, KS have been canceled due to pending inclement weather.