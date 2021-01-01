Winter storms can make for beautiful scenery for some people and a particularly stressful situation for others.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, nearly one million Americans are injured from slipping and falling annually.
“First of all, being safe outside when there’s ice you should kind of do a shuffling with your feet or doing a penguin walk,” said Dr. Andrew Hacker with AHS Chiropractic in St. Joseph. “This will give you a little more traction to make sure you don’t slip and fall.”
A "penguin walk" will allow your weight to be put on your front foot rather than being distributed evenly, giving a better balance.
There is also a correct way to shovel to avoid straining or becoming hurt.
“Before shoveling snow, make sure that you warm up and stretch,” Hacker said. “These can be simple stretches like bending down to touch your toes and pulling your legs up to your chest while laying on your back.”
Hacker suggests adding Icy Hot patches on the lower back to keep muscles warm. Staying properly dressed and hydrated also will help to prevent muscle stiffness and soreness.
“I always tell people to try to limit the amount of twisting,” Hacker said. “What usually happens is the snow is out on the end of the shovel and (you) will twist the snow because you’re getting it way out away from your body.”
Instead, grab the shovel down by the blade to pick it up and this will allow the shovel to remain closer to you, he said.
“Then throw the snow straight out in front of you,” Hacker said. “When you twist, there is a flinging motion and that is when it’s easy to hurt yourself and slip.”