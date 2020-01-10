A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire region beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and continuing until 6 p.m. Saturday.
It begins as rain later this morning before transitioning to freezing rain this afternoon as temperatures fall to at or below freezing. Up to 0.25 inches of ice could be possible this afternoon and evening.
The precipitation looks to changeover to sleet later in the evening before a full transition to snow is expected tonight.
Another round of snow is expected Saturday morning into the afternoon.
A total of four to six inches of snow is possible once the storm wraps up, with higher amounts up to eight inches possible in some areas.
Stay with News-Press NOW for further updates.