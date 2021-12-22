The Shop St. Joseph grand prize ticket is ticket No. 0214108. The winner has to claim the $10,000 prize, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center customer service desk.
The winning ticket was drawn at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce office Wednesday afternoon by chamber chairman Bill Severn.
