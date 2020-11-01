As 2020 continues on, lots of people have been keeping an eye out for different, safe activities to keep them busy as they try to get back into a normal routine.
Riverwood Winery has the back area of their winery available to the public to visit. Guests are welcome to visit, get food and drinks and spend time on the grounds. Drinks that are available are name brands, and from their own production facility.
Assistant Manager Marie Rioux said that she felt that people are really looking for something to do, and the winery is happy to help out.
“Honestly, everybody wants to get out more I think,” Marie said. “They’re feeling maybe a little stressed, and so we just wanted to encourage people to come out safely.”
Adrienne Rioux is also an Assistant Manager at Riverwood Winery.
“I would say that Riverwood is important to come out to because it’s a safe place to experience some of things we’re missing out on right now,” Adrienne said. “People need social interaction. They’re looking for some place to come and rest, and I’d say Riverwood offers that.”
Typically the winery offers an Edgar Allen Poe reading after Halloween, but the event itself was cancelled. Despite the reading not taking place, guests were still happy to come out.
Dawn Eagles has been visiting Riverwood for years. After originally coming out for the reading, she decided to stay because she feels the winery is a great place to be, especially given how the year has been.
“It’s good for the soul,” Eagles said. “It’s relaxing, it’s a good atmosphere, the food is great, the wine is delicious. It's just good to get a little taste of normal back into yourself.”
The winery plans to stay open and host more events over the next few months and will post updates on their Facebook page.