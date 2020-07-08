Missouri Western State University President Matt Wilson will vacate his position at the University.
The announcement came early Wednesday morning. A press release from the university states Wilson is taking another position as dean of Temple University Japan.
“You hear people talking about dream jobs, but this is literally my greatest hope come true,” Wilson said. “My roots at Temple University run deep. Not only did I earn my Juris Doctor degree there, but I also spent part of my law school career as a student at Temple University Japan and worked there in various capacities for six years. Temple University Japan helped shape me, and I feel like I’m going home.”
The release states Wilson will stay at the University as needed to "ensure a smooth transition."
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.