A 21st century survival-skills class is teaching students at the Gifted and Talented Innovation Center at Hillyard Technical School about critical thinking and problem solving in a hands-on way.
At the beginning of the class, students first watched Ashley Jevorutsky, the lead teacher for the program, put together a tent. Then, it was their turn to try on their own.
“This class works a lot with critical-thinking and problem solving-skills, so we’ve been working through things like what’s going to be the best arrangement of things, so they’ve worked on triangles, they’ve been working on that in engineering, so they know when building a tent they know to look for triangles," Jevorutsky said.
Not only are students setting up the tents, there is forethought on location, weather conditions and a lot of trial and error.
“They’re looking for angles on the hill to make sure water runs down underneath properly, they’re looking to make sure they can block the wind,” Jevorutsky said.
In addition, they also learned how to start a fire. Thursday's theme was wilderness survival, but the class covers different environments and situations.
"And they are doing different challenges in different regions. Last week they worked on making water filters so that in the desert they can filter water, and ranking items that can be useful in a mountain snow survival situation," Jevorutsky said. "Today was the wilderness, so they came out here to learn to put together shelters and start fire.”
Kids who worked to build the shelters and fire on Thursday said they had favorite parts of the day.
“Probably lighting the fires. Even though it was pretty difficult, I still liked it. I liked watching it,” Elizabeth Blevins said.
“I think it was going into like the trees and finding good spots and good sticks that we could use to build,” Olivia Gatrel said.
Grades three through six in the GATE program now are moving to learn at Hillyard Technical School, with new classrooms and labs being added.