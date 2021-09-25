The Wicked Sisterz Riding Club held a special ride along for childhood cancer awareness Saturday morning, as 50+ bikers embarked on a journey that took them from St. Joseph to Weston, Missouri.
The ride began in St. Joseph, passed through Weston, Missouri. And eventually looped it’s way back into southside St. Joseph. Vicki Williams, Road Captain for the Wicked Sisterz, says rides like this are important for all those involved.
“Our purpose is really helping our community, and making sure that we show up and donate funds where it’s most needed,” Williams said. “Especially for women and children.”
Riding for the sake of charity is nothing new for the Wicked Sisterz, as this is merely one of many charity events the group has held in the past.
“We do several events every year,” Williams said. “We donate to the YWCA. We've donated to Voices for Courage, and this is our first year donating to Camp Quality, which we’re really excited about.”
With September being childhood cancer awareness month, Williams says this ride holds a special place in their hearts.
“This one holds a really special place for us,” Williams said. “We want to make sure that the community shows up and supports us and that we raise lots of money for them.”
The ride concluded Saturday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m., as the group reconvened at VFW post 6760 in south side St. Joseph, where participants could participate in raffles, enjoy food and win prizes.
Those who are interested in learning more about future Wicked Sisterz ride alongs, can stay up to date on their Facebook page.
