The City of St. Joseph Health Department’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is making a change to its service hours one day a month.
The health department generally offers WIC services Monday through Friday. Appointments are scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Beginning this month, St. Joseph WIC will close on the third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. for staff meeting and training. The final appointment on the third Thursday will be scheduled at 2:15 p.m.
WIC appointments generally take 30 to 45 minutes when done person-to-person. At this time, appointments are being accomplished by telephone and checks for benefits are mailed.
For more information, visit www.stjoemo.info/232/WIC.