Ever wonder why we have a leap year and why does it only occur once every four years?
The trend of a leap year dates back to 45 B.C., when Julius Caesar recognized mistakes on the Roman calendar. At the time they were using the help of the stars to complete dates and years.
The reason we have leap year is because the Earth takes longer than 365 days to make a full trip around the sun,” said Missouri Western State University Associate Physics Professor David Bucklein.
Minor mathematical adjustments were made along the way to make our current-day Gregorian Calendar.
It is unknown as to why February was chosen to contain the extra day.
When the names were picked for the months, July was given 31 days after Julius Caesar. It is believed that when Roman Emperor Augustus heard this, he wanted to have 31 days in his month of August as well.
Two days then needed to be subtracted and were taken from February.
Many historians, astronomers and physicists say February usually brought extended winter weather, which dissatisfied Augustus and the Roman Empire.
It takes roughly 365 days, 5 hours and 49 minutes (365.24249) for the Earth to make a full revolution around the sun.
“Every year we have to compensate for one-quarter of a day, so after every year we have to add one day,” said theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
It may not come off as a major difference, but after doing some math that would add up to an additional 24 days every 100 years.
To keep on track with our seasons and accuracy of the 12 months, there are some expectations to when a leap year will occur.
Those are skipping leap year if it falls at the beginning of a century and if the year is divisible by four. For example: 2100.
Bucklein explains what would happen if these changes were exempt.
“Our spring would actually be in December,” says Bucklein. “Our three-month seasons would not change, but spring would start a day earlier and a day earlier.”
One interesting fact is that if you are born on Feb. 29, you are called a leapling or leaper.
The next year will take place in 2024.