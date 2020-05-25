When Hollie Gazzard was stabbed to death in 2014, many of the biggest surprises about grief came after her funeral.
As Dr. Elaine Kasket writes in her upcoming book, “All the Ghosts in the Machine: Illusions of Immortality in the Digital Age,” what happens to your online life after your physical one ends is complicated.
Gazzard’s father, Nick, discovered her Facebook page had been memorialized, a group about Hollie was being run by a non-family member and the man who killed Hollie was still in pictures on the profile as he was a former intimate partner.
“Well, this is fascinating because the individual companies have a lot of freedom to make up their own minds, because there’s not a whole lot of laws in most places and jurisdictions,” Kasket told News-Press NOW. “And they have a lot of control.”
The moderator of Gazzard’s group agreed to turn over leadership to a family member, but Facebook said it couldn’t remove specific pictures, just delete the entire account, something the family didn’t want, Kasket wrote.
According to Kasket, social media companies can also retain people’s data when they die, as the contract between the public and the company often terminates after someone is deceased.
“They’re (social media companies) doing research and they’re kind of making up their minds about what they think is going to be a good way to memorialize and what the rule should be,” Kasket said. “But then that kind of gets imposed in a blanket way from the top down. We’ve decided that this is what’s good for you.”
Unlike physical assets, the deceased can’t pass down virtual assets or necessarily decide who controls their account after their passing via a traditional will.
“Most if not all of your online accounts will probably be one account one user non transferable,” Kasket said. “So a lot of people are still under the impression that, for example, they can kind of bequeath their iTunes library or their Kindle eBooks in their will because they think, well, I paid for it, can’t I just transfer the account and all of its contents?”
Missouri has enacted some legislation to regulate who controls digital assets. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Missouri passed the “Missouri Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act” in 2018. The law is based on a model from the Uniform Law Commission and allows residents to appoint someone to handle their digital accounts if they die.
Kansas also adopted a version of the law in 2017, according to the NCSL.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, grief has been pushed further online by the lack of in-person funerals, with many companies offering live-streamed services. Kasket said it isn’t the first time society has been forced to adapt to how funerals are conducted.
“The Spanish Flu was the thing that put an end to these really elaborate Victorian kind of rituals around funerals and mourning,” Kasket said. “And so there was a big change then, and there’s a big change now.”