Teri Pister didn’t notice the change right away. There was no dramatic disappearance of children, like something from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”
In the real world, changes come slowly, almost imperceptibly.
Then, all of a sudden, a veteran child care worker like Pister looks around and notices there aren’t quite as many children these days.
“Our facility stays full but doesn’t have as long of a waiting list,” said Pister, director of child care at St. Paul Lutheran in St. Joseph. “We used to have to turn people away. You don’t find that quite as much.
“There just aren’t as many babies,” she said.
In St. Joseph, talk of population growth often centers on adult workers who choose to work in St. Joseph but live in other cities. But another issue looms as St. Joseph prepares for the Census 2020 count, which begins April 1.
The city, like the rest of the country, has experienced a falling birthrate in recent years.
“When you look at St. Joseph’s population pyramid, it shows that there’s stability,” said City Planner Nic Hutchison, a key figure in the county’s Census 2020 efforts. “We have a declining birth rate. We have a low death rate.”
In Buchanan County, the number of births dropped 10 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Buchanan County reported 1,562 births in 2018, the last year with complete statistics.
In many ways, Buchanan County rides the same demographic wave as the rest of the country. The National Center for Health Statistics reported that the nation’s general fertility rate reached a record low in 2018, a result of the declining birthrates for women under the age of 35. Analysts believes more couples are delaying the decision to have children, often for financial reasons.
Hutchison points to a “population pyramid” graph that depicts city residents in five-year age increments. The graphic should be wide at the bottom and tapered at the top, but a closer inspection shows an interesting anomaly in the 10- to 14-year-old age bracket. A gap in the base of the pyramid shows an unusually small number of children in the 10- to 14-year-old bracket, a group that would have been born during the depths of the economic recession.
“You can look at the ages and try to make those correlations to either social or economic impacts that have been a factor,” he said. “Ten years ago, when we were in a recession, birth rates were going to be down.”
The decline in birth rates has deep repercussions for every element of society, from child care to the number of workers who are able to support an aging population. Colleges are watching the trend closely, knowing that a smaller pool of students will be available in coming years.
Colleges were spoiled for a while, when the children of baby boomers created a surge of applicants who were easy pickings for recruitment offices. It was a time of luxury dorms and lazy rivers on some campuses. Even the recession created a brief upsurge, because more adults turned to higher education during a time of high unemployment and economic uncertainty.
Now, the demographics are showing a need to become more innovative and competitive as colleges compete for a smaller pool of high school students, said JP Yates, associate vice president for enrollment management and the Global Center at Missouri Western State University.
“We’ve been preparing for the downturn since about 2010,” Yates said. “We have to differentiate. Why would someone pick us as opposed to someone else?”
In some ways, colleges are better positioned than high schools or grade schools, because Missouri Western can attempt to pick up the slack through non-traditional students, international recruitment or attempts to generate interest in states like Texas that are still seeing population growth, he said.
But colleges like Missouri Western have no choice but to adjust to the changing family dynamics that Pister noticed years ago at St. Paul Lutheran, when today’s undergraduates needed child care.
“No one has a crystal ball,” Yates said. “There is not any prediction that U.S. families are going to have significantly more children.”