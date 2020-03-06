TODAY
Pancake and sausage day, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Helena Community Building, Helena, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, kids 10 and younger are free with an adult.
Meet the author, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lot Community Coffee, Maysville, Missouri. Stop in for a coffee and chat with author Gail Goolsby.
Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.
Agency’s Annual Indian Artifact show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Agency Community Center, Agency, Missouri. Free and open to the public. Free identification and appraisal available. Food and drink also available.
Ukulele beginner workshop, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. New players will learn a brief history of the ukulele, strings, notes and chords and learn to play a song. Most appropriate for older kids, teens and adults.
History Speaks, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Local history librarian Jennifer Sanders-Tutt will discuss St. Joseph suffragists.
Ham dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Sparta United Methodist Church, four miles south of St. Joseph on 371. Serving baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert, drinks and more. Cost is $9 per adult and $4 per kid ages 3 to 12, or $30 for a family.
The Outlaws concert, 6 p.m., Hosanna Fellowship, 17290 N. Highway 71. Call 816-324-2000 for more information.
SUNDAY
Southside Sertoma BBQ dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southside Hall, 502 Illinois Ave. Takeout available. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6 to 12, and kids 5 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the camp for deaf children.