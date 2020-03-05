TODAY
Lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch, 502 N. Woodbine Road. Program for kids from 6 to 36 months old. For more information, call 816-236-2136.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
St. James Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., St. James parish basement, 5814 King Hill Ave. Serving fried fish, cheesy potatoes, slaw, drinks and dessert or cheese pizza as an alternative. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12.
SATURDAY
Pancake and sausage day, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Helena Community Building, Helena, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, kids 10 and younger are free with an adult.
Meet the author, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lot Community Coffee, Maysville, Missouri. Stop in for a coffee and chat with author Gail Goolsby.
Book Buddies, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Children improve skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs.
Agency’s Annual Indian Artifact show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Agency Community Center, Agency, Missouri. Free and open to the public. Free identification and appraisal available. Food and drink also available.
Ukulele beginner workshop, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. New players will learn a brief history of the ukulele, strings, notes and chords and learn to play a song. Most appropriate for older kids, teens and adults.
History Speaks, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Local history librarian Jennifer Sanders-Tutt will discuss St. Joseph suffragists.
Ham dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Sparta United Methodist Church, four miles south of St. Joseph on 371. Serving baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert, drinks and more. Cost is $9 per adult and $4 per kid ages 3 to 12, or $30 for a family.
The Outlaws concert, 6 p.m., Hosanna Fellowship, 17290 N. Highway 71. Call 816-324-2000 for more information.