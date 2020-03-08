TODAY
Baby storytime, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, rhymes and books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Intro to E-sources, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn about the library’s electronic resources, including e-books and audiobook apps, language learning sites, databases and more. Laptops are available for use but bring your own device if you can. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Coloring and more for adults, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Music and Musings, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Monthly open mic session for teens and adults. Open to all.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
TUESDAY
Preschool music and movement storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For walkers to age 3 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and more.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited for a family friendly movie and snacks.
Intro to E-sources, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn about the library’s electronic resources, including e-books and audiobook apps, language learning sites, databases and more. Laptops are available for use but bring your own device if you can. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together.
Bingo, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults can play bingo and win prizes. Please bring an item for the prize table.
St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild, 7 p.m., Tobiason Studio, 302 S. Eighth St. Program by Ralph Alvarez and Ed Roberts. Open to all ages and skill levels.