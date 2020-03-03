TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Babies and preschool-age children are invited. Each session has a theme, and books and crafts care chosen to support the theme to increase vocabulary and knowledge of a subject.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Need help with genealogy research? Stop by for assistance. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, non-denominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Book signing, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Join a discussion and book signing of “Gathering Moss” by Gary Westcott. Books available for sale. Event is free and open to the public.
Crochet class 3, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Open Book Paranormal Group, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. This month’s topic is beginning astral projection.