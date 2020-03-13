TODAY
Pancake Days, 7 a.m., St. Joseph Armory. All-you-can-eat pancakes presented by the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph. $6 per person for tickets in advance; $7 at the door.
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fruit and drinks. Suggested donation if $8 per adult, $4 for kids age 5 to 8; kids younger than 5 are free. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
Charity breakfast, 8 a.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds from the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast go to local heart and diabetes charities, Dream Factory and UCP.
Quiet hour, 8 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. The library will open one hour early for kids and adults on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivity and their families. No sign-up needed.
Knitting class, 10 a.m. to noon, Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginning knitters will learn to make dishcloths while experience knitters can work on their own projects.
Little Builders, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Families with kids from birth to walkers can drop in to build with blocks.
Quarter auction, noon to 3 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds support local cancer charities.
Pet Preview, noon, Petco, 5201 N. Belt Highway. Shelter pets will be on display and a follow-up adoption will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
STEAM Saturday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. For kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Make paper circuit light-up cards.
Tabletop Gaming Club, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Open to all levels of gamers age 12 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own games to share with the group. This month’s featured game is “Nemesis.”
“Spring Break Boredom Buster,” 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Join us for card games, board games, crafts, snacks and more.
SUNDAY
Savannah Sashayers Square Dance, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clasbey Center, 500 E. Duncan Drive, Savannah, Missouri. For information, call 816-238-0781.