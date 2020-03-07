TODAY
Southside Sertoma BBQ dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southside Hall, 502 Illinois Ave. Takeout available. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 6 to 12, and kids 5 and younger are free. Proceeds benefit the camp for deaf children.
MONDAY
Baby storytime, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, rhymes and books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Babytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For infants to walkers featuring stories, rhymes, finger puppets and toys.
Intro to E-sources, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn about the library’s electronic resources, including e-books and audiobook apps, language learning sites, databases and more. Laptops are available for use but bring your own device if you can. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Coloring and more for adults, 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Music and Musings, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Monthly open mic session for teens and adults. Open to all.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.