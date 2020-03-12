TODAY
Pancake Days, 7 a.m., St. Joseph Armory. All-you-can-eat pancakes presented by the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph. $6 per person for tickets in advance, $7 at the door.
Lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch, 502 N. Woodbine Road. Program for kids from 6 to 36 months old. For more information, call 816-236-2136.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“Spring Break Boredom Buster,” 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch.Card games, board games, crafts, snacks and more.
Live music, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Local musician Tom Meehan will entertain all ages with Irish folk music.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Knights hall at 1205 N. 49th Terrace. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and younger. Proceeds support the Bishop LeBlond High School, Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy, St. Joseph Catholic schools, Catholic Committee on Scouting and Wounded Warriors.
67th Annual Moila Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Civic Arena. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children. Each adult ticket also allows one child under the age of 12.
SATURDAY
Pancake Days, 7 a.m., St. Joseph Armory. All-you-can-eat pancakes presented by the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph. $6 per person for tickets in advance; $7 at the door.
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Missouri. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, eggs, fruit and drinks. Suggested donation if $8 per adult, $4 for kids age 5 to 8; kids younger than 5 are free. Proceeds go to local veterans and their families and local youth.
Charity breakfast, 8 a.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds from the monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast go to local heart and diabetes charities, Dream Factory and UCP.
Quiet hour, 8 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. The library will open one hour early for kids and adults on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivity and their families. No sign-up needed.
Knitting class, 10 a.m. to noon, Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginning knitters will learn to make dishcloths while experienced knitters can work on their own projects.
67th Annual Moila Shrine Circus, 10:30 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m., Civic Arena. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children. Each adult ticket also allows one child under the age of 12.
Little Builders, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Families with kids from birth to walkers can drop in to build with blocks.
Quarter auction, noon to 3 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Proceeds support local cancer charities.
Pet Preview, noon, Petco, 5201 N. Belt Highway. Shelter pets will be on display and a follow-up adoption will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
STEAM Saturday, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. For kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Make paper circuit light-up cards.
Tabletop Gaming Club, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Open to all levels of gamers age 12 and older. Participants are welcome to bring their own games to share with the group. This month’s featured game is “Nemesis.”
"Spring Break Boredom Buster," 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Card games, board games, crafts, snacks and more.
Trivia contest and pasta dinner, 5 p.m., Avenue City School, Cosby, Missouri. Presented by the Women of Hope United Church of Christ. Dinner served until 6:30 p.m. for a freewill donation. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.. Cost is $10 per person with a maximum of eight people per team. Proceeds go to missionary families.