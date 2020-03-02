TODAY
Preschool music and movement storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For walkers to age 3 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and more.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Kids in preschool through sixth grade are invited to a Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together to create a range of exciting artworks. New projects every week.
Celebrate Women’s History Month, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Assistant professor of history Dr. Emily Gioielli will discuss the role of women in the Solidarity social movement in 1980-81 that led to the downfall of communism in Poland.
LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Kids in kindergarten and older are invited. This month’s theme is robots.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Babies and preschool-age children are invited. Each session has a theme, and books and crafts care chosen to support the theme to increase vocabulary and knowledge of a subject.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Need help with genealogy research? Stop by for assistance. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.