TODAY
Preschool music and movement storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For walkers to age 3 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and more.
Tricky Tuesday , 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. All ages are invited for a family friendly movie and snacks.
Intro to E-sources, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Learn about the library’s electronic resources, including e-books and audiobook apps, language learning sites, databases and more. Laptops are available for use but bring your own device if you can. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together.
Bingo, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Adults can play bingo and win prizes. Please bring an item for the prize table.
St. Joseph Woodworkers Guild, 7 p.m., Tobiason Studio, 302 S. Eighth St. Program by Ralph Alvarez and Ed Roberts. Open to all ages and skill levels.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Babies and preschool-age children are invited.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Taste of United Way, 11:45 a.m., United Way, 118 S. Fifth St. Free light lunch and presentation about how United Way works in the community. RSVP by calling 816-364-2381.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Need help with genealogy research? Stop by for assistance. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Kids’ crafts, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids age 5 and older will make leprechaun traps and other St. Patrick’s Day crafts. Refreshments will be served. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.