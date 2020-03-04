TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, non-denominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Book signing, 1 p.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Join a discussion and book signing of “Gathering Moss” by Gary Westcott. Books available for sale. Event is free and open to the public.
Crochet class 3, 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Crafters can use up bits and pieces from their stash piles when they learn how to crochet a log cabin rug in this three-part class. Beginners welcome. Materials list available when registering at events.rhcl.org/events.
Open Book Paranormal Group, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. This month’s topic is beginning astral projection.
FRIDAY
Lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch, 502 N. Woodbine Road. Program for kids from 6 to 36 months old. For more information, call 816-236-2136.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
St. James Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., St. James parish basement, 5814 King Hill Ave. Serving fried fish, cheesy potatoes, slaw, drinks and dessert or cheese pizza as an alternative. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12.