TODAY
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For walkers to age 3 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and more.
Gardening class 1, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids will learn different aspects of gardening in this three-part program by the MU Extension.
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Cover to Cover Book Club, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the biography “Franklin and Eleanor: Am Extraordinary Marriage” by Hazel Rowley. Refreshments will be served.
Art History Lecture, 2 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum.
Sewing class 2, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 12 and older can learn basic sewing techniques using library sewing machines in this two-part class. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the novel “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Refreshments will be served.