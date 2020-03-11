TODAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond streets. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
St. Joseph Garden Club, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. Craig Hayes of Earl May Nursery and Garden will give a presentation. Open to all.
Colored-pencil workshop, 10 a.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum. Beginners to advanced students can sharpen skills in blending and color mixing.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Kids’ crafts, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 8 and older will do experiments with a bit of green added for St. Patrick’s Day. Younger children are welcome with adult supervision.
“True Crime Time: Oh, Brother,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. This month’s topic is the Menendez brothers.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY
Pancake Days, 7 a.m., St. Joseph Armory. All-you-can-eat pancakes presented by the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph. $6 per person for tickets in advance, $7 at the door.
Lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch, 502 N. Woodbine Road. Program for kids from 6 to 36 months old. For more information, call 816-236-2136.
Fish Feeding Frenzy, 10:30 a.m., Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Drive. Come help cut up worms to feed the fish in the aquarium. Regular admission fees apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
“Spring Break Boredom Buster,” 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch.Card games, board games, crafts, snacks and more.
Live music, 3 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Local musician Tom Meehan will entertain all ages with Irish folk music.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Knights hall at 1205 N. 49th Terrace. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 12 and younger. Proceeds support the Bishop LeBlond High School, Special Olympics, United Cerebral Palsy, St. Joseph Catholic Schools, Catholic Committee on Scouting, and Wounded Warriors.
67th Annual Moila Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Civic Arena. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children. Each adult ticket also allows one child under the age of 12.