TODAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Carnegie branch. Babies and preschool-age children are invited.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Taste of United Way, 11:45 a.m., United Way, 118 S. Fifth St. Free light lunch and presentation about how United Way works in the community. RSVP by calling 816-364-2381.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Need help with genealogy research? Stop by for assistance. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Kids’ crafts, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Kids age 5 and older will make leprechaun traps and other St. Patrick’s Day crafts. Refreshments will be served. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can practice reading to therapy dogs.
Tenderloins and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary No. 49, 2004 N. Belt Highway. Serving tenderloins and other sandwiches. Proceeds go to support local heart charities.
THURSDAY
GriefShare, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 31st and Edmond. A 13-week, nondenominational recovery program for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. For more information, call 816-279-0983.
St. Joseph Garden Club, 10 a.m., Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. Craig Hayes of Earl May Nursery and Garden will give a presentation. Open to all.
Colored pencil workshop, 10 a.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum. Beginners to advanced students can sharpen skills in blending and color mixing.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. For ages 3 to 5 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Memory Rider’s Café, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road. Event is a monthly social gathering for those with memory loss and their care partners in the community. Call 816-676-8706.
Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Kids’ crafts, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids age 8 and older will do experiments with a bit of green added for St. Patrick’s Day. Younger children are welcome with adult supervision.
“True Crime Time: Oh, Brother,” 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. This month’s topic is the Menendez brothers.
Chess and checkers club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Teens and adults can challenge each other and learn new strategies. Sets are provided and all skill levels are welcome.