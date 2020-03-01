TODAY
Baby storytime, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, rhymes and books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Stepping Into Theatre orientation class, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Stepping Into Theatre and Curtain Up, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience or who have attended the RRT orientation class. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Microsoft Excel class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginning computer users can learn how to use the popular spreadsheet program. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Stepping Into Theatre orientation class, 5:15 p.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Strum and sing along, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. All ages welcome to this ukulele class. Beginners welcome, but this class is intended for those with basic understanding of chords and strumming.
10-Point Pitch Tournament, 7 p.m., Clarksdale Lions Hall, Clarksdale, Missouri. Cost is $4 per person. Refreshments provided.
TUESDAY
Preschool music and movement storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch.
Stepping Into Theatre orientation class, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Stepping Into Theatre and Curtain Up, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience or who have attended the RRT orientation class. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Toddlertime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For walkers to age 3 featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and more.
Tricky Tuesday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Washington Park branch. Kids in preschool through sixth grade are invited to a Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash.
Kids Media Mix-UP, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together to create a range of exciting artworks. New projects every week.
Celebrate Women's History Month, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Assistant professor of history Dr. Emily Gioielli will discuss the role of women in the Solidarity social movement in 1980-81 that led to the downfall of communism in Poland.
LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Kids in kindergarten and older are invited. This month’s theme is robots.