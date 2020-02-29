TODAY
Regional High School Exhibition, 1 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Art museum. No charge for this opening event. Exhibition runs through April 12.
Savannah Sashayers Square Dance, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clasbey Center, 500 E. Duncan Drive, Savannah, Missouri. For information, call 816-238-0781.
MONDAY
Baby storytime, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, rhymes and books.
Preschool storytime, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch. Songs, stories and crafts.
Stepping Into Theatre orientation class, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Stepping Into Theatre and Curtain Up, 10 a.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience or who have attended the RRT orientation class. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Microsoft Excel class, 3:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Beginning computer users can learn how to use the popular spreadsheet program. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Stepping Into Theatre orientation class, 5:15 p.m., Ruby Theater. For adults age 50 and older who have little to no theatrical experience. Classes meet weekly. Cost is $35. Call 816-232-1778 for more information.
Strum and sing along, 6 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. All ages welcome to this ukulele class. Beginners welcome, but this class is intended for those with basic understanding of chords and strumming.
10-Point Pitch Tournament, 7 p.m., Clarksdale Lions Hall, Clarksdale, Missouri. Cost is $4 per person. Refreshments provided.