TODAY
Kids media mix-up, 4:30 p.m., Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. After-school art program for children ages 6 to 12. Draw, sculpt, paint, construct and mix all these media together. New projects every week.
WEDNESDAY
Freudenthal Fit Club, 9 a.m., East Hills Shopping Center. Gather at the fireplace in the food court for this weekly exercise class. Free and open to the public.
Preschool storytime, 11 a.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. For ages 3 to 5, featuring books, rhymes, finger puppets and crafts.
Cover to Cover Book Club, noon, Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the historical novel “A Deceptive Homecoming” by Anna Loan-Wilsey. Refreshments will be served.
Genealogy assistance, 2 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, Downtown branch, 927 Felix St. Call 816-232-8151 for more information.
Winter crafts, 4 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Savannah branch. Families and all ages will make snowman crafts using soft sculpture techniques, a retro redo with salt shakers, collage, fibers and more. Register at events.rhcl.org/events.
Reading buddies, 4:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Kids can improve reading skills by reading out loud to therapy dogs. No appointments needed.
Pokémon Club, 5 p.m., St. Joseph Public Library, East Hills branch. Open to all ages, but children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bring cards, games and art to share, battle and trade with other fans.
Novel Ideas Book Club, 6 p.m., Rolling Hills Library, Belt branch. Adults are invited to discuss the novel “The Life We Bury” by Allen Esken. Refreshments will be served.